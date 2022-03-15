Update: Chain controls dropped on I-80

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.:

Chain controls on I-80 have been dropped in the Tahoe-Truckee area.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.:

On Interstate 80, chain controls have been lifted for eastbound traffic.

Initially Posted:

Overnight snow and morning rain caused Caltrans to put chain controls in effect on area highways Tuesday.

Interstate 80:

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.





For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Highway 267:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.