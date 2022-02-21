Chain controls in effect for Tahoe-Truckee region
Chain controls are in effect in the Tahoe-Truckee region. For more info on current highway conditions, visit Caltrans website. This story will be updated throughout the day.
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to the Nevada State Line.
Highway 267:
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas county line.
Highway 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Junction of I-280 to 4 miles west of the Junction of I-80.
