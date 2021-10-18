Chain controls in effect for the Truckee region
Chain controls are in effect for area highways. Visit the Caltrans website for the latest of road conditions.
INTERSTATE 80
For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).
For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
All westbound trucks are required to stop at the brake check area 0.5 miles west of Nyack (Placer County) to reduce the risk of brake fires.
HIGHWAY 89
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of Highway 28 (Placer County)
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles north of Truckee (Nevada County) to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County)
HIGHWAY 267
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach (Placer County)
