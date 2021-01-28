UPDATE: Traffic being held due to spin outs on I-80

UPDATE 10:47 a.m.:

Eastbound I-80 traffic is being held at Colfax in Placer County due to multiple spin outs, according to Caltrans.

Additionally, Highway 20 eastbound traffic is being held at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to those spin outs on I-80. Locals are permitted with ID.

SR 20 is closed between Nevada Street and Interstate 80. Locals permitted with ID. https://t.co/K2tawNzKnW — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 28, 2021

Traffic is also being held from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County due to spin outs on Highway 267.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Chain controls are in effect throughout Nevada and Placer counties Thursday morning. For more information, visit the Caltrans website or QuickMap.

Interstate 80:

Eastbound tractor-semitrailer combinations towing double trailers are being held at Applegate due to traction concerns.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.

Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.

Highway 267:

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles south of Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 28:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.

Highway 20:

Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to snow. All tractor-semitrailer combinations are advised to use an alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

Highway 49:

No restrictions at this time.

Highway 174:

No restrictions at this time.