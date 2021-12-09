UPDATE: Chain controls in effect for Truckee area

Update 8:20 a.m.

For eastbound I-80 traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to Hirschdale Road in Truckee.

For westbound I-80 traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 3.4 miles east of Gold Run.

Update 8:09 a.m.:

CHP is reporting a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles at I-80 and the Floriston Way off ramp. Reports indicate a semi truck hit a fence and another vehicle spun out and clipped the semi.

Tow trucks are en route and the #2 lane is blocked, according to CHP incident reports.

In the area of I-80 and the Highway 20 off ramp, a vehicle reportedly spun out and hit the center divide.





Initially posted:

A winter weather advisory is in full swing for the Truckee-Tahoe area. The advisory lasts until 4 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

One to 3 inches of snow is forecast for today, mostly before 10 a.m. Below is a list of chain controls in effect on local roads:

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Whitmore.

Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul.

Highway 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Washington Road to the junction of I-80.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

Highway 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park (El Dorado County) to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee (Nevada County) to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.