UPDATE: Chain controls for I-80 dropped in Truckee-Tahoe area
Snowfall Tuesday morning caused Caltrans to enact chain controls in the area. For more information, visit Caltrans website.
Update 11 a.m.:
Chain controls have been dropped on Interstate 80 and Highway 267.
***UPDATE***
– Chain control has been lifted on I-80 over Donner Summit. Still some ice and snow on the road so take it slow! #chptruckee #iceandsnowtakeitslow #wherestherestofthesnow pic.twitter.com/Feci5RjcVu
— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 15, 2022
Initially Posted:
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Nevada state line.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to the junction of I-80 in Nevada County.
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas county lines.
Highway 267:
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles north of Truckee.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 28:
Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to Lardin Way.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Strawberry local Cashman finishes best among US Skiers in Olympic Downhill
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Team Palisades skier Keely Cashman, 22, finished 17th in her Olympic Downhill race, beating out other U.S. Downhill skiers.