UPDATE: Chain controls for I-80 dropped in Truckee-Tahoe area

Snowfall Tuesday morning caused Caltrans to enact chain controls in the area. For more information, visit Caltrans website.

Update 11 a.m.:

Chain controls have been dropped on Interstate 80 and Highway 267.

***UPDATE*** – Chain control has been lifted on I-80 over Donner Summit. Still some ice and snow on the road so take it slow! #chptruckee #iceandsnowtakeitslow #wherestherestofthesnow pic.twitter.com/Feci5RjcVu — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 15, 2022

Initially Posted:

Interstate 80:

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Nevada state line.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.





Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to the junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas county lines.

Highway 267:

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles north of Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 28:

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to Lardin Way.