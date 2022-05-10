Chain controls in effect for Truckee-Tahoe highways Tuesday
Chain controls are in effect Tuesday morning for Truckee-Tahoe highways.
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vechiles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vechiles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Olympic Valley to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 28:
Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
