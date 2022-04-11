UPDATE: Chain controls dropped on I-80

Update 4:46 p.m.:

All chain controls have been dropped in the Sierra on Interstate 80.

Update 3:35 p.m.:

On Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee.

Update 12:50 p.m.:

On Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to the Donner Lake Interchange.

Update 12:10 p.m.:

Chain controls have been dropped on Highway 267.

On Highway 89, chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to the Junction of I-80 and from Truckee (Nevada County) to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

On Interstate 80, all westbound traffic has been released at Truckee and the Nevada state line.

Update 10:37 a.m.:

Highway 20:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles west of the Junction of I-80 to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).

I-80:

I-80 is closed westbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada state line due to snow.

Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

Highway 28:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Update 9 a.m.:

Update 7:50 a.m.:

Highway 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to Tahoma (Placer County).

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

Originally posted:

An April snow storm caused chain controls on area highways Monday morning. Six to 10 inches of snow could fall, according to the National Weather Service.

Interstate 80:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County).

Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

There are currently no restrictions on highways 28, 267 or 20 this morning. Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City, however.