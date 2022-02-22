Chain controls in effect for Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chain controls are in effect for Tahoe-Truckee area highways. Visit Caltrans for more information. This story will be updated throughout the day.

Interstate 80:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to the Nevada state line.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee.

Highway 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee.

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Highway 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 9.3 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.