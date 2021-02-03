UPDATE: Chain controls dropped on local highways for Wednesday, Feb. 3
Chain controls are in effect on local highways Wednesday morning. For more information visit Caltrans or QuickMap.
Update 10:53 a.m.:
Chain controls have been dropped on SR 89 and SR 28.
Update 8 a.m.:
Chain controls have been dropped on I-80 and SR 267.
Initially Posted:
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.
For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
State Route 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to the SierraPlumas County Line.
State Route 267:
Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 mils south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
State Route 28:
Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
State Route 20:
No restrictions at this time.
Source: Caltrans
