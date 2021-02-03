UPDATE: Chain controls dropped on local highways for Wednesday, Feb. 3

Chain controls are in effect on local highways Wednesday morning. For more information visit Caltrans or QuickMap.

Update 10:53 a.m.:

Chain controls have been dropped on SR 89 and SR 28.

Update 8 a.m.:

Chain controls have been dropped on I-80 and SR 267.

Initially Posted:

Interstate 80:

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

State Route 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to the SierraPlumas County Line.

State Route 267:

Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 mils south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

State Route 28:

Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

State Route 20:

No restrictions at this time.

Source: Caltrans