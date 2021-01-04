Chain controls in effect on Truckee-Tahoe highways Jan. 4

UPDATE 9:31 A.M.:

State Route 267 has no restrictions at this time.

UPDATE 8:20 A.M.:

Interstate 80:

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

State Route 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to 16 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

INITIALLY POSTED:

Interstate 80:

Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Donner Lake Interchange.

State Route 267:

Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee.

State Route 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

State Route 28:

No restrictions at this time.

Source: Caltrans