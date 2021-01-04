Chain controls in effect on Truckee-Tahoe highways Jan. 4
UPDATE 9:31 A.M.:
State Route 267 has no restrictions at this time.
UPDATE 8:20 A.M.:
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
State Route 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to 16 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
INITIALLY POSTED:
Interstate 80:
Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Donner Lake Interchange.
State Route 267:
Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee.
State Route 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
State Route 28:
No restrictions at this time.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County has 2,691 COVID-19 cases
The county’s coronavirus case count reached 2,691 on Monday, a rise of 82 from New Year’s Eve.