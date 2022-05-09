Chain controls in effect on Truckee-Tahoe highways Monday morning

Winter isn’t done with the Truckee-Tahoe region yet. May snow caused chain controls to go into effect on local highways Monday morning. For more information, visit Caltrans .

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Highway 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 16 miles north of Truckee.