Chain controls in effect on Truckee-Tahoe highways Monday morning
Winter isn’t done with the Truckee-Tahoe region yet. May snow caused chain controls to go into effect on local highways Monday morning. For more information, visit Caltrans.
Interstate 80
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.
Highway 89
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 16 miles north of Truckee.
