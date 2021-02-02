Chain controls in effect on Tuesday, February 2

Chain controls are in effect on local highways around the Truckee-Tahoe Basin Tuesday morning. For more information visit Caltrans or QuickMap.

Update 7:41 a.m.:

On Interstate 80: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to the Donner Lake Interchange.

Initially posted:

Interstate 80:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to the Donner Lake Interchange.

State Route 89:

Chains or snow tires are required 11 miles north of Truckee to 16 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).

State Route 20:

Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles west of Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.

State Route 267: No restrictions at this time

State Route 28: No restrictions at this time

Source: Caltrans