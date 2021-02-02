Chain controls in effect on Tuesday, February 2
Chain controls are in effect on local highways around the Truckee-Tahoe Basin Tuesday morning. For more information visit Caltrans or QuickMap.
Update 7:41 a.m.:
On Interstate 80: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to the Donner Lake Interchange.
Initially posted:
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to the Donner Lake Interchange.
State Route 89:
Chains or snow tires are required 11 miles north of Truckee to 16 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County).
State Route 20:
Chain are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles west of Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.
State Route 267: No restrictions at this time
State Route 28: No restrictions at this time
Source: Caltrans
