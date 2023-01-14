Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

A line of cars head for Palisades Tahoe Saturday morning.

Provided/Caltrans

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect.

The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

A winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday with total snow accumulations expected to be 1 to 2 feet for Truckee-Tahoe and up to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Winds will gust up to 100 mph on Sierra ridge tops.

The wind is expected to impact mountain operations at ski resorts, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Palisades Tahoe each tweeted out this morning.

The Base to Base Gondola is on a wind hold on both sides. #palisadesops — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) January 14, 2023

Palisades Tahoe received 14 inches in the past 24 hours, more than 10 feet since Jan. 1 and 320 inches for the season.

Travel will be difficult to impossible through Saturday, and then again on Monday, the service said.

If traveling, be prepared with an emergency kit that includes food, water, extra clothing and tire chains.

Current road conditions are available by calling 511 or by visiting https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The service is expecting a brief lull in weather with a 10-12 hour break to start Sunday.

“Later Sunday evening into Monday, another storm in the current train of winter storms will drive east into the region,” the service said. “Be prepared for another round of mountain travel impacts as moderate to heavy snow once again moves into the Sierra. Another foot plus of new accumulating snow will fall above 7,000 feet with the Tahoe Basin seeing almost a foot of accumulating snow at lake level.