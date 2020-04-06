Chain controls in Nevada, Placer counties for Monday, April 6
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter (Placer County) to the Nevada State Line.
State Route 89
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee (Nevada County) to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.
State Route 267
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee (Nevada County) to 5 miles south of Truckee (Placer County).
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach (Placer County).
State Route 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County).
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County) to the Nevada State Line.
State Route 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).
Source: Caltrans
