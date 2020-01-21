Chain controls on I-80: Current highway conditions for Tuesday, Jan. 21

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

State Route 89

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 267

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 28

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 20

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City (Nevada County.)

Source: Caltrans