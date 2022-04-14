Chain controls on I-80, Highway 20
Chains controls are in effect for Interstate 80 in the Truckee-Tahoe area and Highway 20 in Nevada County.
Update 10:50 a.m.:
For eastbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco to the Donner Lake Interchange.
For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 2.5 miles east of the Junction of Highway 20.
For Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.
Initially Posted:
Interstate 80:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to Truckee.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.
For more chain control information, visit Caltrans website.
