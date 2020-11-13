Chain controls on I-80, multiple traffic hazards reported
Caltrans has issued chain controls have been issued on Interstate 80.
For I-80 eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except for four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.
For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except for four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 2.5 miles east of the Junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County.
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate and westbound trucks are being screened at Mogul.
Note, eastbound I-80 traffic is reduced to two lanes at Soda Springs due to a jackknifed big rig.
A spinout has also been reported on I-80 east at Blue Canyon Road off-ramp, a vehicle is reportedly on its roof at the Donner Rest Area and a collision with minor injuries has been reported at I-80 east and the Cisco Road on-ramp.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User