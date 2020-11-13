Chain controls on I-80, multiple traffic hazards reported

Caltrans has issued chain controls have been issued on Interstate 80.

For I-80 eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except for four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except for four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 2.5 miles east of the Junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate and westbound trucks are being screened at Mogul.

Note, eastbound I-80 traffic is reduced to two lanes at Soda Springs due to a jackknifed big rig.

A spinout has also been reported on I-80 east at Blue Canyon Road off-ramp, a vehicle is reportedly on its roof at the Donner Rest Area and a collision with minor injuries has been reported at I-80 east and the Cisco Road on-ramp.