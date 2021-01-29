Update: Chain controls lifted on I-80
As stormy weather continues in Nevada and Placer counties, so do travel headaches for motorists. For the more information on road conditions this morning, visit Caltrans or QuickMap.
Update 12:20 p.m.:
Chain controls have been lifted on I-80 in both directions, according to a tweet from CHP Truckee.
Update 10:02 a.m.:
State Route 20 is closed from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 due to snow. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
For eastbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to the Nevada State Line.
For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 2.1 miles east of Baxter.
Originally Posted:
Interstate 80:
For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.
For westbound traffic, I-80 is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada State Line due to traction concerns.
For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive-vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 3.4 miles east of Gold Run.
State Route 267:
Is closed to all tractor-semitrailer combinations from Truckee to Kings Beach due to snow.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.
State Route 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to Tahoe City.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road.
Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.
State Route 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.
State Route 20:
Is closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to spin-outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to snow. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
