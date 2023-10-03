Chamber Music Concert at Olympic Valley Chapel dazzles audience

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – On Friday Sept. 22, Tahoe Music Alive presented “Sonatas for Friends,” featuring cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak and pianist Alison Lee, its second concert in the intimate Olympic Valley Chapel.

The charming husband and wife duo played sonatas by Beethoven, Brahms, and Bay Area composer Jean Ahn. All three sonatas were written for friends to play together. Beethoven and Brahms both were pianists and wrote these masterpiece piano-cello sonatas for their cellist friends – and played the music with them.

Tahoe Music Alive presented “Sonatas for Friends,” featuring cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak and pianist Alison Lee. Provided / Wyn Knapp

Concertgoers were treated to brilliantly-played, beautiful music. The Bay Area musicians were enthusiastically received by the rapt audience. Listening to live chamber music is truly a soul-satisfying, intimate experience.

Tahoe Music Alive is bringing world-class instrumental artists to the North Lake Tahoe/Truckee area, with the goal of inspiring and celebrating excellence in musical expression. Concerts will be held in the spring and fall for residents and visitors.

The next concert will be held in Tahoe Vista on November 5, and will feature the award-winning Dior String Quartet, which is currently in-residence at Stanford. A diverse, international team of musicians originally from Israel, Korea-Canada, Saint Lucia, and the USA, the Dior Quartet serves as the Quartet-in-Residence at the prestigious Glenn Gould School, Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Canada. The program will feature favorite string quartets from the Twentieth and Twenty-first centuries. Tickets can be purchased on the Tahoe Music Alive website at tahoemusicalive.org .

Attendees enjoyed refreshments from Sierra Crest Coffee and Cornerstone Bakery and Restaurant.