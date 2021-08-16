Chamber of Commerce launches new Truckee website

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce has launched an all new Truckee.com website, designed as a continuation of the Base Camp for a Big Life brand. Building upon information gathered from our community in the development of the Big Life brand, Truckee’s culture, core values, attitude, personality, voice and tone are conveyed through beautiful images that link to blog posts.

Truckee.com remains the “go to” website for all community information and events. Featured posts to promote upcoming programs, initiatives, and timely information for businesses and the community are prominently located on the homepage. The New to Truckee section helps all residents learn about, connect and engage with the community.

The Explore Truckee, Play Outdoors, Create a Big Life, and Chamber of Commerce sections have been enhanced for easier navigation and contain a wealth of information about Truckee, businesses and services. The Blog features 21 categories that can be filtered to help find a topic of interest.

Truckee Jobs Collective, Truckee’s most comprehensive job listing platform, is linked to the site through the navigation bar in the header, the footer, and throughout the Create a Big Life section.

Various publications produced by the Chamber can be found at the bottom of the homepage, including the new quarterly magazine Truckee.com An Insider’s Guide, a complementary piece to the new website. Users are encouraged to sign up for the Big Life Weekly e-newsletter to get the latest news, updates and happenings around Truckee right to their inbox.





“With the new tourism authority Visit Truckee-Tahoe assuming the role of visitor outreach and messaging, this has allowed the Chamber to refocus our attention and efforts to our members, businesses, and the community,” explains Lynn Saunders, President and CEO. “The website and all of our publications are intended to provide information for residents and connect them with our members and businesses, while also communicating Truckee’s culture, and the message of respect, care, kindness, and patience to each other and our environment.”

The new website was created in partnership with SDBX Studio, an award-winning Truckee-based website design team. The new Truckee.com An Insider’s Guide is a quarterly magazine published by Just Imagine Marketing and Design in partnership with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce