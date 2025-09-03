Chamber’s September Good Morning Truckee: Future in Focus: Youth Leadership in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their September Good Morning Truckee – Future in Focus: Youth Leadership in Truckee, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. in Truckee Town Hall. At this month’s program, we will shine a spotlight on the next generation of leaders. Hear from inspiring youth and the organizations guiding them as they develop the skills, confidence, and vision to shape Truckee’s future. Discover how local programs are preparing students for leadership roles in business, community, and beyond—and how we can all support their journey.
This month’s speakers are:
- Jeff Dellis: Nevada County Youth Commission Project Coordinator
- Saim Mian : Founder of Young Entrepreneurs Club
- Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District
Attendees are encouraged to bring a coffee mug and a business card for the door prize drawing. Good Morning Truckee offers a welcoming environment to meet fellow community members, connect with leaders, and stay informed on issues and opportunities impacting Truckee.
Good Morning Truckee is held on the third Tuesday of every month from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public, and each session is recorded for viewing at a later date, ensuring all community members have access to valuable insights. Whether new to Truckee or a long-time resident, Good Morning Truckee is an engaging way to build connections, gain insights, and celebrate the unique community spirit of Truckee.
For more information or to register, visit Truckee.com.
