Chance of rain, snow this weekend for Truckee area
Temperatures will drop later this week and a chance of rain and snow is expected this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Reno says today is expected to be sunny with highs in the low 70s and 5 to 10 mph winds. Winds could gust up to 20 mph. The winds calm down throughout the rest of the week.
The low forecast for tonight is 27.
For Thursday and Friday, the NWS says the highs will drop to the low 60s, though the days will still be mostly sunny. The low for Thursday is 23, and the low for Friday will rise to 30.
NWS predicts a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. The snow level is at 8,100 feet, rising to 8,700 feet in the afternoon. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday night also has a chance of rain and snow. The snow level is predicted to be around 8,500 feet before lowering to 6,600 feet after midnight. The low is expected to be around 20.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41 and a slight chance of snow, according to the weather service. Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 11.
