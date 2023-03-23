Chances increasing for big snow early next week at Truckee-Tahoe

A view of sunny Lake Tahoe Wednesday from Dollar Point.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow showers are expected through the weekend at Truckee-Tahoe before another “classic looking” Sierra snowstorm is expected to impact the region early next week and once again bring widespread travel impacts.

The National Weather Service in Reno said Thursday morning that models have come into better agreement and liquid totals have grown significantly which could produce multiple feet of snow from late Monday through Wednesday.

For the weekend, winter-time high temperatures are expected with low chances of snow showers which will mainly be limited to the Sierra crest.

The highs on Saturday and Sunday, in the low 30s, will be about 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages.

“For comparison, that is lower than the average high temperature in January,” the service said. “Overnight lows will also be remarkably cold with low 20s in western Nevada and single digits or lower for Sierra valleys.”

Following the weekend, another cold low pressure is forecast to drop out of the Gulf of Alaska that will tap into sub-tropical moisture bringing what the service calls a “classic looking Sierra snowstorm.”

Winds will pick up Monday night ahead of the impactful snow event forecast to move in early Tuesday.

The service said the probability has risen to 80% that 2 feet of snow will fall along the Sierra crest and a 50% chance of 3 feet or more.

“Very cold temperatures aloft and low snow levels means Sierra communities around the Tahoe Basin and Mammoth Lakes could pick up another 1-2 feet of snow,” the service said.

The service said the best chances for snow down into western Nevada will be the overnight periods Monday night and again Tuesday night, but snow levels will be very near valley floors even during the day on Tuesday.

A break in snow is expected Thursday and Friday, March 30-31, with no significant storms currently in the forecast beyond.

“However, low pressure remains the dominant feature in the eastern Pacific and the pattern remains conducive to more storms,” the service said.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.