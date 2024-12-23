Changes coming in January 2025 to Community Health Labs

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System’s Community Health Labs (previously called Affordable Labs) is changing on January 2, 2025. This service aims to improve health outcomes, reduce wait times, and provide cost-effective options for individuals seeking lab tests.

Beginning January 2, 2025, appointments will be REQUIRED and are available Monday – Friday mornings, 8 – 9:30 a.m., in both Truckee and Incline Village. Appointments can be made online at tfhd.com/community-labs or by calling (530) 582-6510 after December 26, 2024.

The Community Health Lab program provides cash pay lab testing, available with or without a medical provider’s order. Payment by cash, check, or credit card is required at the time of draw. Special discounted rates are offered to all patients who pay cash at the time of service.

This is a low-cost laboratory screening service and cannot be submitted for insurance reimbursement. Patients cannot receive Community Health Labs and insurance-billed labs on the same visit.

For patients with a provider’s order, lab results will be sent to the ordering provider. For patients without a provider’s order, your results will be reviewed by a medical professional and sent directly to you.

A summary of the changes is below:

No provider order is needed to participate

Must be 18 years or older

Photo ID required

Lab results are available in MyChart

For more information about lab services, locations, cost or to schedule an appointment, visit tfhd.com/community-labs .