Changing weather: After warm week, weekend temps to drop, rain, snow possible

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a couple weeks of unseasonably warm, fall temperatures and little to no precipitation, a change in the weather pattern is headed to the Truckee-Tahoe region.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting partly cloudy-to-sunny skies through the work week before a drop in temps and possible rain and high elevation snow on the weekend.

The service is calling for high temps to be in the low 70s through the week, which are about 10 degrees above normal for the time of year. Five-to-10 mph winds are expected through Wednesday. The overnight temps are expected to be in the mid 30s.

The extended, weekend forecast is calling for a chance of rain on Saturday with a high of 60, which is average for the season. Snow levels will be about 8,500-9,000 feet and dropping to about 8,000 feet overnight. Better protect sensitive vegetation because the overnight low is expected to be in the mid-to-high 20s. The service says winds will also likely pick up as the colder front pushes into the basin.

Sunday’s high is expected to be in the mid 50s.

“While the trajectory and timing of the front will still need refinement, we will likely be looking at a cool down with increasing winds over the weekend,” the service said. “Exactly how cold and how windy it will be remains to be determined but cooler scenarios show as much as a 15-20 degree cooling behind the front. While the front could yield some light precipitation, its northerly trajectory does not favor significant accumulation pickups. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans this weekend.”