Chase International adds agent to Tahoe City office

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Chase International recently welcomed Monica Armanino to the real estate firm in Tahoe City, California and Gina Gillmor to its Carson Valley, Nevada office.

Armanino has represented resort Real Estate on the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe and Truckee for more than 25 years.

Throughout her years of dedication to her clients, she has been relentless in every sense of the word when it comes to working hard on their behalf. This level of respect and determination has placed Armanino at the top of the industry’s list of highest achievers.

“My goal has never changed … service, service, service. I look at the big picture, think outside of the box, research the most beneficial options and get to work,” said Armanino.

Good old-fashioned communication and commitment is at the heart of Armanino’s work ethic. She owned her own restaurant where her culinary skills were showcased in leading magazines, raised four children as a single mom, sailed the oceans and backpacked 1,200 miles.

Devoted to her friends and family and deeply dedicated to her clients’ needs, Armanino can be contacted through Chase International’s Tahoe City office.

For more than 20 years, Gillmor has worked hard to build relationships with her clients who often become lifelong friends.

With a family background in real estate and keen understanding of the Valley’s characteristics, Gillmor is very familiar with ranch property and has been involved in some of the largest ranch sales. Through this experience, she has had the opportunity to work with clients from different backgrounds and a wide variety of personalities.

“No matter what my clients’ level of investments may be, I care about their needs and not the transaction,” said Gillmor. “It’s also my pleasure to help them become involved in the community in which I am proud to represent.”