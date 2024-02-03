Chase International welcomes new agent to Tahoe City office

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Chase International recently welcomed a new Realtors to its luxury real estate firm. Kylee Bigelow joined the team in Tahoe City, California.

Kylee Bigelow is the former Executive Director for the Tahoe City Downtown Association who orchestrated some of the city’s most popular events. It is through this experience that she refined her attention to detail, secured notable sponsorships and built a reputation for integrity and trust.

Bigelow knows what it’s like to have a successful career balanced within Tahoe City’s unique backdrop. She has lived the dream of a “ski bum,” delved into the private and public sectors and achieved the milestone of homeownership. Together, those experiences provide Bigelow with a seasoned intuition that her clients find invaluable when buying or selling a home.

“I am passionate about living the Tahoe lifestyle, and I know the communities well,” said Bigelow. “It is a true pleasure to share my knowledge about the value that comes with investing in real estate at the Lake.”

In between it all, Bigalow is a dedicated community member supporting local events, non-profits and businesses.

With her work hard, play hard approach to life, Bigelow can be contacted through Chase International’s Tahoe City, California, office.