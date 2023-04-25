Chase International wins award for best website

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Chase International won the prestigious award for Best Overall Website and Best Visual Design for its site, chaseinternaitonal.com , the company announced this week.

The site earned top marks in all areas of evaluation, including exceptional visual design, modern core design, interactivity, robust property search, effective use of video, lead management and response time, effective SEO strategy, mobile technology, compelling blogs and appealing social media. The award was presented during the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Annual Conference at Wynn Las Vegas.

Chase International’s website was recognized as the best overall by a panel of independent judges from Virtual Results, LLC, a real estate internet and social marketing firm. The website approaches how to search for a home a little bit differently than big brand sites like Zillow by creating a feeling that goes beyond the fact sheet of a property and tells the story of what possibilities a home can give.

“Embracing who people are and connecting them to a home that will bring them joy, health and success on their life journey is what we set out to do–in real life and virtually,” said Director of Digital Innovation and Marketing Services at Chase International Kelly Gesick. “Telling a story that connects home and life is at the core of our website.”

Chase International is the Lake Tahoe and Reno representative of LeadingRE (http://www.LeadingRE.com ). With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 136,000 sales associates who produce over 1.2 million real estate transactions each year. As a member of LeadingRE, Chase International combines authentic local market leadership with top-ranked resources and relationships with other premier real estate firms across the country and around the world.

“We are proud to celebrate some of the best websites in the real estate industry with our website awards, recognizing sites that combine great design with valuable resources to help people looking to buy or sell a home or simply learn more about what it’s like to live in communities of interest,” said Leading Real Estate Companies of the World President/CEO Paul Boomsma.

Source: Chase International