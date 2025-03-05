Chelsea Handler, Gold Bond invites skiers, snowboarders to attempt to set a Guinness World Record at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Legendary skincare brand Gold Bond is aiming to set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Swimsuit Ski Run at Palisades Tahoe on Friday, March 14. Comedian, actress, and author Chelsea Handler will lead participants as they ski or snowboard down the slopes in swimsuits, highlighting the importance of skin hydration in cold weather, putting winter skin to an iconic test.
The event is open to the public and participants must register at http://www.GoldBondBaseLayer.com in order to participate.
With winter sports surging in popularity, Gold Bond is seizing the moment to highlight an often-overlooked cold-weather necessity: moisturized skin. The Gold Bond Base Layer Swimsuit Ski Run will showcase the brand’s commitment to keeping skin healthy and moisturized in even the most extreme conditions.
Following the ski run, there will also be a Gold Bond DJ set.
