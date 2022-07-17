Chez Reavie has 6-point lead at Barracuda heading into final round

TRUCKEE, Calif. — PGA Tour’s Chez Reavie extended his lead on Saturday during the third round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course.

Reavie, 40, made five birdies and a bogey to finish the third round with nine points, and 37 overall, six ahead of European Tour’s Martin Laird of Scotland heading into Sunday’s final round.

The modified Stableford scoring event is co-sanctioned by the European tour.

“I hit the ball really well today for most of the day,” Reavie said. “Didn’t really make many putts, had a lot of good looks and fortunately made a few in the middle. Hit some bad shots coming in and was able to save some pars. Wasn’t quite all together today, but did everything well at different times.”

In the Stableford format, players receive eight points for a double eagle, five points for eagle and two for birdie with one point deducted for a bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

Laird birdied the final three holes and finished the third round with 13 points, 31 overall.

“Love this tournament,” Laird said. “Always like playing at altitude, love being in the mountains. I live in Denver, so it’s not strange for me with how far the ball goes. I kind of know my numbers at this altitude, which is nice.”

Reavie is going for his third PGA Tour victory with his previous two victories coming more than a decade apart — the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.

“I’ve given myself a lot of looks every day,” Reavie said. “When I shot 9 under I made a lot of putts. Today, I didn’t quite make as many. The first day I didn’t quite make as many. The first day I made an eagle which kind of saved me, and then I had that chip-in when I shot 9 under, which saved me.”

Alex Noren and Cam Davis were nine points back at 28 after 12-point days. Brice Garnett and Henrik Norlander had 27 points.