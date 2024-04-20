Chief’s corner: Join our Community Emergency Response Team

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – In times of crisis, each and every member of our community can play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our neighbors. A Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a group of dedicated volunteers trained to assist in emergency situations with basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

In 2023, programs on the North and West shores joined forces, with CERT team members now spanning from Incline Village, NV to Meeks Bay, CA. The team trains with other programs and agencies who participate in a number of drills, evacuation exercises, mass casualty incidents, active shooter drills, and preparedness events.

In times of a medical emergency, natural disaster or other crisis, our CERT members are equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide immediate support to our community. We are excited to announce that we are recruiting community members like YOU to join our CERT Program!

Why Join CERT?

Make a Difference: By joining CERT, you’ll have the opportunity to directly impact the safety and resilience of our community.

Gain Skills: CERT training covers a range of essential skills, including first aid, fire safety, search and rescue techniques, and more.

Build Community: You’ll be part of a tight-knit team of volunteers who share a commitment to serving others and making our community a safer place.

Be Prepared: In uncertain times, being prepared can make all the difference. CERT training equips you with the knowledge and confidence to handle emergencies effectively.

How Can You Get Involved?

If you’re interested in joining CERT and making a difference in our community, here’s what you need to do:

Sign Up: Please visit https://www.ntfire.net/cert/ or https://nltfpd.org/cert .

Attend Monthly Training: Join us on the first Wednesday of each month for our CERT training, where we begin with a meal, followed by the opportunity to learn essential skills and techniques from experienced instructors. Members can also participate in Washoe County’s free CERT training.

Stay Active: As a CERT member, your commitment doesn’t end with training. Stay engaged with our team, participate in drills, exercises, and community events such as parades, and be ready to respond when needed.

Joining CERT is a meaningful way to give back to our community and ensure that we’re prepared to face any challenge that comes our way. We look forward to welcoming you to our team.

For more information or to sign up, please visit https://www.ntfire.net/cert/ or https://nltfpd.org/cert .