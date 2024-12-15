Chief’s Corner: Power of building strong relationships in public service

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – I would like to announce a significant development for emergency services in the Lake Tahoe region. The Meeks Bay Fire Protection District has officially merged with North Tahoe Fire Protection District as a reorganized North Tahoe Fire Protection District. This bi-county reorganization is set to take effect January 1, 2025, streamlining fire protection and emergency services between the two Districts.

The decision to reorganize was compelled by the need for enhanced service delivery and resource management in the face of increasing demands on fire protection and emergency medical services in the region. Since 2014, North Tahoe Fire Protection District has been providing services to the west shore area of Lake Tahoe through a shared services agreement with Meeks Bay Fire Protection District, which laid the foundation for the reorganization.

The process for the reorganization involved multiple steps, including approval from the El Dorado County and Placer County Board of Supervisors, as well as final endorsement from the Placer County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). These approvals were successfully obtained in 2024, marking the completion of the necessary regulatory processes.

We expect the reorganization to improve operational efficiency and resource allocation for fire protection and emergency medical services in the region. By merging the two districts, residents can anticipate better response times, increased funding opportunities, and enhanced community safety initiatives. Our focus will continue to be on maintaining our high level of service standards and ensuring the community’s safety.

By building strong and positive relationships with open communication and active listening between North Tahoe Fire Protection District staff, the El Dorado County and Placer County Board of Supervisors, Placer LAFCO, North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire Board of Directors, we were able to successfully overcome all obstacles to finalize the reorganization to form a solid and committed Fire Protection District to serve and protect the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe. The dedication and hard work of all involved has been truly inspiring and I am honored to be the Fire Chief of the reorganized North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Steve Leighton is the Fire Chief of the North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire Protection Districts, serving the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe, and the communities in Alpine Meadows. Chief Leighton is a 32-year veteran of the fire service.