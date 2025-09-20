Chief’s corner: Prep and Go

As we descend into fall it is a good time to revisit one of our wildfire preparedness tactics. Prep and go is structure defense tactic used by firefighters ahead of an advancing wildfire to increase the probability of structure survival. It involves removing or relocating easily ignitable fuels away from the structure. These easily ignitable fuels might be patio furniture, wood piles or fences that can transmit fire to the structure. This is a tactic that firefighters employ ahead of the flaming front in areas that have been or are being evacuated. These fuels are susceptible to ember cast from fast moving wildfire and are frequently found next to our structures in an orientation that can easily convey fire to the structure which could then initiate an urban conflagration.

As part of your Ready, Set, Go for wildfire preparedness, take a moment to consider this prep and go tactic. Walk around your structure and look for easily ignitable fuels. This can be brush or pine needles, outdoor furnishings, scrap lumber or even a paddle board or kayak. Enjoying our mountain lifestyle and communing with nature frequently involves these items. Understanding that these items can propagate wildfire to your structure is a fundamental of wildfire risk assessment. Taking appropriate action will elevate your wildfire preparedness to the next level.

Wildfire risk is dynamic and in reality, it changes as the wind blows and as the trees grow. Maintaining an awareness of wildfire risk will help inform when you should initiate your prep and go tactic. If the weather forecast includes hot, dry and windy conditions, consider relocating some of your outdoor items to an enclosed area or away from the structure. If you will be leaving your structure for an extended period, take a few moments to prepare before you go.

Maintaining your structure in a state of wildfire readiness is essential for community resiliency. These actions go hand in hand with the other elements of Ready, Set, Go, which can be found at this link: https://readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ . Additionally, maintain your situational awareness by signing up for alerts where you live, work, play; search Tahoe Alerts on your preferred search engine.

Have fun and be safe out there.