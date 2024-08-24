Chief’s Corner –Prepping your home for wildfire and staying safe when second count

With the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in recent years, prepping your home for wildfire threats has become more critical than ever.

Fortunately, there are proactive measures you can take to prevent or significantly reduce the risk of wildfire damage to your home. Home hardening is the process of preparing your home for the possibility of wildfires. It involves creating defensible space and choosing fire-resistant materials which will help protect from flames or embers. The National Fire Protection Association suggests following the Home Ignition zone checklist below to make your home is safer from embers and radiant heat.

1. Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles.

2. Replace or repair any loose or missing shingles or roof tiles to prevent ember penetration.

3. Reduce embers that could pass through vents in eaves and attics by clearing debris and installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening.

4. Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and any broken windows.

5. Screen or box-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.

6. Move flammable materials away from exterior walls including; mulch, flammable plants, leaves, needles, firewood piles, or anything that can burn.

7. Remove anything stored under decks, porches or windows.

For more information on how to protect your home, visit tahoelivingwithfire.com

Stay informed on any new or currently active fires by downloading the Watch Duty App for free to your mobile device. The Watch Duty App is a real time, fact based information source monitored by real people. If an incident has a threat to life or property, you are notified via the App immediately. Watch Duty is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-government organization focused on disseminating public safety information in real-time from verified sources.

For more information about the Watch Duty App please visit watchduty.org .