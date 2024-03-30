Chief’s corner: Springtime fire prevention tips

As the winter snow melts away and the flowers begin to bloom, springtime brings about a sense of renewal and rejuvenation. It also marks the beginning of a new season for fire prevention efforts. As your Fire Chief, I urge you to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of your home, loved ones, and the community. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind:

1. Check Your Smoke Alarms: With the change in seasons, it’s crucial to test and replace the batteries in your smoke alarms. Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they’re functioning correctly. Ensure you have smoke alarms installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of your home.

2. Clean Your Dryer Vents: Over the long winter, lint can accumulate in your dryer vents, creating a serious fire hazard. Before the warmer weather sets in, take the time to clean out your dryer vents thoroughly. Not only does this prevent fires, but it also helps your dryer run more efficiently and effectively.

3. Inspect Your Outdoor Grilling Area: With the arrival of spring, many of us are eager to fire up the grill. Before you do, make sure your grill is clean and free of old grease buildup. Check for critters that might have built a winter home. Position it at least ten feet away from both your home and any flammable materials. For propane grills, check the gas tank hose for leaks. Charcoal users, remember to can your ashes. Free ash cans are available, check with your local fire district. Never leave a lit grill unattended, and always have a fire extinguisher nearby, just in case.

4. Clear Your Gutters: Throughout the winter months, pine needles, twigs, and debris can accumulate in your gutters, posing a fire risk as temperatures rise. Take the time to clear out your gutters and downspouts to prevent the possibility of embers igniting dry debris. It is never too early to create your defensible space. Go to http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.org for more information.

5. Turn off Heat Tape: If you have not already done so, turn off or unplug your heat tape. Take the time to inspect the system for any signs of wear or damage. Look for frayed wires, outlet concerns, and other potential hazards so that it is ready to go for next winter. Consider hiring a licensed electrician to conduct a thorough inspection if you’re unsure about something.

6. Be Cautious with Outdoor Burning: As the weather warms up, many people engage in outdoor burning activities, such as campfires or yard waste disposal. Before lighting any fires, familiarize yourself with local fire district regulations and obtain the necessary permits. Those possessing current and valid residential burn permits may burn on permissible burn days. Check your local fire district website for more information and for a link to obtain a permit. The Air Resource Board, in conjunction with the Counties’ Air Quality Management Districts, regulate “burn” and “no burn” days. Never leave a fire unattended.

7. Create a Family Fire Escape Plan: Take the opportunity this spring to create or review your family’s fire escape plan. Ensure that everyone knows two ways out of every room in the house and establish a designated meeting place outside. Practice your escape plan regularly so that it becomes second nature in the event of an emergency.

By following these springtime fire prevention tips, you can help keep your family and property safe from the dangers of fire. Remember, fire prevention is a year-round effort, but taking proactive steps now can make a significant difference in protecting what matters most. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to your local fire agency. Stay safe, and enjoy the beauty of the spring season!

Chief’s Corner is a regular feature from Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Chiefs, offering information, tips and education material on fire safety, emergency preparedness and other pertinent topics. Chad Stephen is the Fire Chief of the Lake Valley Fire Protection District. If you have any questions, please contact Chief Stephen or Fire Marshal Steve Pevenage at (530) 577-3737.