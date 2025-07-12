Chief’s Corner: Wildfire season safety

Like much of the western United States, the Lake Tahoe Basin continues to face longer and more intense wildfire seasons as a result of ongoing climate change. The devastating effects of the Caldor Fire in 2021 still weigh heavily on our community. That fire, which ignited on August 14th near Placerville, rapidly crossed the Sierra Nevada and the Eldorado National Forest.

While a combination of aggressive firefighting efforts, fuel reduction work, and shifting winds spared areas like Christmas Valley and Meyers, it still destroyed over 1,000 structures and 222,000 acres of forest.

As of mid-2025, persistent drought conditions continue to plague the region. A record-dry winter and spring, followed by above-average temperatures, have resulted in dangerously low fuel moisture levels—conditions that significantly elevate the risk of wildfire.

Due to these extreme conditions, the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Chiefs have once again enacted local fire restrictions, effective June 23, 2025. This includes a full ban on outdoor burning of solid fuels. Only natural gas (NG) or propane (LPG) fire pits, barbecues, and pellet grills/smokers are permitted during the fire season.

During Red Flag or critical fire weather conditions, all open flames, including NG and LPG appliances and pellet grills, are prohibited. Red Flag Warnings in the Tahoe Basin are issued by the National Weather Service in Reno. Fire restrictions on US Forest Service or California State Parks lands may vary—be sure to verify with local authorities.

Top 10 Wildfire Safety Tips to Improve Your Home’s Survivability:

Home Hardening Actions:

REMOVE leaves, pine needles, and debris from roofs, gutters, and under decks

SCREEN below decks and porches with 1/8″ wire mesh.

COVER attic and soffit vents with 1/8″ mesh to block embers.

ENCLOSE eaves to prevent ember entry.

INSPECT your roof; replace missing shingles and seal tile ends with bird stops or cement.

Defensible Space & Landscaping:

REMOVE dead vegetation within the first 5 feet of your home.

KEEP your lawn green and trimmed. If it’s brown, cut it down.

PRUNE tree branches so the lowest limbs are 6 to 10 feet above ground.

MOVE woodpiles, trash, and building materials 30 feet away from structures.

DISPOSE of all yard waste properly—don’t leave it where it can fuel a fire.

Be Fire Aware, Be Fire Ready

Vehicle Safety: Properly maintaining vehicles and ensuring nothing is dragging on the ground, like chains, is crucial, as these can create sparks. Maintaining proper tire pressure and avoiding driving on exposed wheel rims also helps prevent sparks.

Equipment Safety: Using and maintaining spark arresters on motorized equipment, such as chainsaws and ATVs, is important. Avoid using equipment that creates sparks near dry vegetation, especially during Red Flag Warnings.

Campfire Safety: Campfires should be completely extinguished by drowning them with water, stirring the ashes, and ensuring they are cool to the touch.

Reporting Fires: If you see smoke, fire, or suspicious activity, note the location and report it to

authorities immediately by calling 911.

Know the regulations in your area and stay informed. Protecting your home, your family, and your community requires preparation and awareness. Enjoy your summer in Tahoe— but do so safely and responsibly.

“Chief’s Corner” is a regular feature from the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Chiefs, offering education and tips on fire safety, emergency preparedness, and more. Chad Stephen is the Fire Chief of the Lake Valley Fire Protection District.