Chief’s corner: Winter Safety

As I sit down to write this, the National Weather Service is planning an afternoon briefing for a storm coming into the region this weekend. Earlier in the week it sounded like it could be a heavy storm with wind, rain and snow. The term “atmospheric river” was being thrown around bringing back memories of the record-breaking winter of 2023. As we get closer to the weekend it appears that the brunt of the system will pass to the north but in the meantime, we started to prepare by checking on the sand bag stations at the fire house and checking on our tire chains and equipment. So even with a weakening system, I think it’s a good time to start thinking about the changing of the seasons and what winter means for your local fire department.

While the overall threat of wildfire starts to diminish in the Tahoe Basin that doesn’t mean that the threat is gone. Heavy winds normally come in ahead of rain and snow and we have seen several fires break out locally just before a weather system hits. As partners in the California Master Mutual Aid Agreement we can also find our local fire resources being called out to fires elsewhere in the state in the middle of winter. The Eaton and Palisades fires last January in southern California are clear examples of that. All of that to say that “fire season” is very clearly a year-round event in the western states.

Looking more locally as we transition into winter it is still important to think about home fire safety. If you have put off some home hardening projects, now is as good a time as any. While you are cleaning your yard and prepping for snow think about moving your wood piles away from your house. Keep that space five feet and closer clear of any flammable material which includes landscaping, wood piles, stored items etc… Check your roof lines for pine needles. Now is the time of year that we start thinking about heat tape on the eaves of our homes. If pine needles or leaves have accumulated make sure to clean your roof since your heat tape can ignite those needles and leaves.

If you heat your home with a wood burning stove make sure to have your chimney cleaned at the beginning of the season to avoid us coming out to extinguish your chimney fire. Creosote can accumulate with heavy use leading to some very hot burning fires in your chimney pipe which can then threaten an attic or chimney chase fire. If you use a natural gas or propane system to heat your home have those units inspected to make sure they are in good working order. A cracked heat exchanger or blocked exhaust flu can lead to a build up of carbon monoxide in the home. As always check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and confirm that they are all in working order as well.

While we sincerely hope that you don’t ever need to call 911, rest assured that we are here to respond at any time. Here’s looking forward to a healthy and fun winter season!