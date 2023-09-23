Children’s Literacy: A Stepping Stone to Success

Children’s literacy is a crucial stepping stone for young minds. It’s the skill of reading and writing that paves the way for success in school and beyond. When kids become strong readers and writers, they gain the independence to learn and explore on their own.

Literacy is a powerful tool that helps children in many areas. In school, it boosts their performance because they can understand textbooks and other materials by themselves. This independence builds confidence and a love for learning.

But it doesn’t stop there. Literacy also opens doors to a world of knowledge. Kids who read well can learn about all sorts of things and understand different viewpoints. They can answer questions and keep on learning as they grow up.

Being able to write is like having a superpower. It lets kids share their thoughts, stories, and feelings. It’s a way for them to express who they are and what matters to them. Writing also helps with communication skills, which are important in school, jobs, and relationships.

Reading and writing stories about different characters and situations helps kids see the world from different angles. This makes them more understanding and empathic to others.

Children’s literacy is a bridge to many opportunities. It helps kids succeed in school, explore the world, and feel good about themselves. Supporting and encouraging kids to become great readers and writers sets them on the path to a bright future.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 am: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11am-5pm – Book a Libarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Monday, September 25, 2-4 pm – Write Your Life: Join fellow writers in writing and sharing memorable moments and experiences.

Tuesday, September 26. 4 pm – Teen Tuesday: Dungeons & Dragons. Join fellow teens as you create your very own tabletop RGP adventure.

Tuesday, September 26, 6:30 pm – P.J. Story Time: Come in your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal friend, and get out all those wiggles before bedtime!

Tuesday, October 3, 4 pm – Teen Tuesday – Celebrate TeenTober at this special Teen Tuesday where you’ll be making cool monster sock puppets. Snacks always provided!

Wednesday October 4, 11 am – Kids on Bikes Incline Village Edition Day 1- Celebrate TeenTober playing this tabletop RPG where everyday kids go up against ghosts, monsters, and zombies in your own backyard of Lake Tahoe.

Thursday, October 5, 11 am – Kids on Bikes Incline Village Edition, Day 2 – Celebrate TeenTober playing this tabletop RPG where everyday kids go up against ghosts, monsters, and zombies in your own backyard of Lake Tahoe.

Thursday, October 5, 3-5 pm – IV Quad Makerspace: Design and create your very own Halloween candy tote bag using the heat transfer vinyl equipment. All supplies provided by the library. Reservations required at http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/events

Friday, October 6, 11 am – Kids on Bikes Incline Village Edition Day 3- Celebrate TeenTober playing this tabletop RPG where everyday kids go up against ghosts, monsters, and zombies in your own backyard of Lake Tahoe.

Saturday, October, 7. 10:30-noon Encore IV Quad Makerspace: Missed out on Thursday’s IV Quad? No, problem, we’ll be repeating Thursday’s project – design and create your very own Halloween candy tote bag using the heat transfer vinyl equipment. All supplies provided by the library. Reservations required at http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/events

Tuesday, October 10, 6 pm – Tahoe Talks: Mining in Nevada – Join our guest experts and the community as we discuss how the mining industry has shaped Nevada’s environment, State economics, and land rights of Native Americans. Guest experts include: Dr. Simon Jowitt, Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology – UNR and Javad Sattarvand, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Dept. of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, Chair – UNR

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline St. Kings Beach, Ca., 530-546-2021

Tues. 10:30-11:00 Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

2nd Friday of each month. Baby Lapsit Storytime. 10:30-11:00. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Oct. 4th Moloka’i by Alan Brennert Novel Ideas Book Club! 2:00-3:30 Kings Beach Library

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Prim Library 999 Tahoe Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451

Thursday, September 21, 6-8 p.m. Talks@Tahoe presents Legacy of James E. Church’s snow science research preserved with Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Reyes

Because we experienced one of the biggest winters in more than 40 years and since we reside in a high desert environment, it is critical for scientists and researchers to understand how winter snow impacts spring and summer streamflows and water supply. James E. Church figured out and perfected a way to measure snow moisture content along various snow course locations found across the Sierra Nevada. Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Reyes will discuss how an interdepartmental team of experts from across the University Libraries worked together to digitize, preserve, and make accessible data found in the James Edward Church Papers manuscript collection. R.S.V.P. for legacy of James E. Church’s snow science research preserved with dr. Carlos Ramirez-Reyes

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City, Ca., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11:00 Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Wed. Sept. 20th Novel Ideas Book Club! 2:00-3:30 The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. Tahoe City Library

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.