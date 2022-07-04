Choose own adventure: Tahoe Expedition Academy launches revamped independent study program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Expedition Academy, known for empowering students to make the most of their education and embrace the idea that some of the best learning happens outside of the classroom, launched a revamped independent study program in the 2022-23 school year, intended for students and families who travel and have season-long commitments.

Known as the Individual Adventure Program, it will allow students to participate in offsite adventures with their families and other organizations, while still continuing their learning path encompassing constructive adversity and connection with their TEA classmates. It’s a program that helped U.S. Ski Team Member, Cody LaPlante, graduate a year early.

“I will leave this school knowing I have the full ability to help people, let people into my life, and make future graduates proud to know that we share the same values because of our shared experiences,” said LaPlante.

Cody LaPlante at TEA graduation.

Provided

The IAP supports students through enhanced personalization in academic course content. It was designed with two main groups in mind. The first group includes students with weekly seasonal conflicts or sports commitments, like ski teams, music, dance, horseback riding and more. The second group includes students who have to travel for more than five consecutive school days at a time for any reason. This includes family trips, student conferences or other extended leaves of absence.

Students will have an IAP coordinator who monitors their progress and provides weekly support. TEA teachers will be in charge of planning assignments and projects, and ensuring students meet education standards.



The program also relies on parents, coaches and other group leaders to help the student maintain focus and accountability. TEA has also hired Emily Reid to oversee the IAP. A North Lake Tahoe Native with over 20 years of education experience, Reid has worked with families around the world to create personalized curriculum pathways for students.

“I’ve worked with Olympic athletes and students who traveled around the world on a sailboat,” says Reid. “They need individualized lesson plans based on their needs. They need alternative pacing, frequent check-ins and alignment with things they’re interested in. I love to provide that alternative, not-one-size-fits-all curriculum opportunity to learn.”

To learn more about the cost structure and to apply for the program visit, http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/individualized-adventure-program/