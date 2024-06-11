‘Choose your own adventure’ at Kings Beach, Tahoe City libraries

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Ahoy, mateys! Calling all knights, wizards, mermaids, pirates, and faeries! Placer County Library system announced the enchanting summer reading program, “Choose Your Own Adventure.”

It runs through July 27. This year’s theme celebrates the magic of fantasy adventures, and readers of all ages are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey.

“Sign up and log minutes online or they can do paper logs,” said Library Specialist Bree Johns. “Its all ages, kids, teens and adults.”

Tahoe City Library has awesome prizes for readers at its medieval library marketplace. Provided

Choose to become a valiant knight, a wise wizard, an enchanting mermaid, a daring pirate, or a whimsical faerie as you embark on your summer adventure.

With their digital platform, Beanstack, readers can track their progress, participate in thrilling challenges, and earn merit badges and prizes. Readers can also use paper logs.

“We reached a million minutes (for Placer County readers) last year and we are trying to reach that goal again this year,” Johns said.

For every 50 points, readers will receive a leaf token, which can be traded for prizes at the medieval library marketplace. Prizes include Legos, stickers, stuffies, wands, and key chains.

To join the summer program, go to https://placer.beanstack.org or download the free Beanstack app for iOS and Android. Log into your account or create a new one, select your adventure, and let the magic begin.

The Tahoe City Library has more than 10,000 books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and games. Provided

Each week, the libraries will have a new activity from puppet shows and plant science to art workshops and animal encounters.

Macrame: relaxing fiber art for adults

Kings Beach Library

June 22

2 p.m.

Participants ages 17 and older are invited to join us at the library for Macramé, relaxing fiber art for adults. Take a moment out of your day to enjoy the simple art of knot tying and make something beautiful for your home. Registration required.

Crafting the adventure for teens

Kings Beach Library

June 29

2 p.m.

Embark on an exciting journey into the realm of creativity and craftsmanship at this special D&D inspired craft session. Teens and tweens will have the opportunity to explore two captivating facets of tabletop gaming culture, miniatures and dice bags. Try your hand at the intricate art of painting fantasy miniatures. Bring these fantastical figures to life with a splash of color and a stroke of the brush. Plus, craft your very own dice bag. These no-sew felt dice bags can be kept simple or transformed into dragon eggs, goblins, or cats.

Registration required.

Macrame: relaxing fiber art for adults

Tahoe City Library

June 29

2:30 p.m.

Participants ages 17 and older are invited to join us at the library for Macramé, relaxing fiber art for adults. Take a moment out of your day to enjoy the simple art of knot tying.

Registration required.

Fairy houses and gnome homes

Tahoe City Library

July 6

2:30 p.m.

Calling all crafty mini landscapers! Come and design your very own miniature garden retreat for that special fairy or gnome in your life. Using the materials provided by the library, choose between a gnome home or a fairy house and design a miniature but picture-perfect 3D landscape for them.

Registration required.

Puppet art theater

Kings Beach Library

July 12

11 a.m.

Puppet Art Theater presents Tommy’s Space Adventure. Tommy loves books about outer space and space aliens. His greatest wish is to someday meet a real live space alien. Little did Tommy know his wish was about to come true. Zeenon the Alien travels millions of light years to visit earth and to meet interesting earthlings like Tommy. Mad scientist, Dr. Lost N. Space is also interested in Space Aliens … interested in selling them for millions of dollars. Will Tommy be able to save his new found friend from the evil Dr. Lost N. Space? Find out in “Tommy’s Space Adventure!”

Registration required.

Wizard workshoppe

Kings Beach Library

July 13

2 p.m.

Interested in creating a faux potion or designing your very own wand? This family friendly program is great for the young wizard in everyone. Supplies provided, just show up with your creative ideas.

Registration required.

Bubble magic

Tahoe City Library

July 20

2:30 p.m.

An hour of bubble-filled fun. Wear clothes you can get soapy and wet. Registration required.

Brian Scott magic

Tahoe City Library

July 26

11 a.m.

Biblio Spectacular is an interactive show designed for families. It brings the world of books to life with magic.

Registration required.

Do-It-Yourself catapults

Kings Beach Library

July 27

2 p.m.

Unleash your inner engineer! Join us at the library for a hands-on adventure where kids can design, build, and test their very own miniature catapults. Learn about physics, engineering, and problem-solving while having a blast launching projectiles across the room. Craft your catapult from simple materials and see how far your imagination can propel you.

Registration required.

Crafting the adventure for teens

Tahoe City Library

July 27

2:30 p.m.

Embark on an exciting journey into the realm of creativity and craftsmanship at this special D&D inspired craft session! Teens and tweens will explore two captivating facets of tabletop gaming culture, miniatures and dice bags. Try your hand at the intricate art of painting fantasy miniatures. Bring these fantastical figures to life with a splash of color and a stroke of the brush. Plus, craft your very own dice bag. These no-sew felt dice bags can be kept simple or transformed into dragon eggs, goblins, or cats.

Registration required.