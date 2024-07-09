Choosing cooperation over litigation: MAP vs. TRPA settled

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and its lawsuit opponent have found a compromise.

The lawsuit filed in February by environmental advocacy group, Mountain Area Preservation Foundation, challenged Phase 2 of the TRPA’s housing initiatives passed in December.

The parties have found a truce on the common ground of their shared goals of increasing lower income and workforce housing in the Lake Tahoe basin, all while preserving its environment.

“MAP and TRPA would rather utilize their respective resources for cooperatively solving housing issues,” the agreement reads, “rather than litigating over TRPA’s Phase 2 efforts.”

As part of this truce, the TRPA amended certain Phase 2 codes according to settlement terms on June 26.

Although two changes were made, the TRPA maintains that the policies are still moving forward as originally proposed and refers to one specific change as a technical clarification.

The change is to deed restricted bonus units held in Tahoe’s housing pool. The change reserves 50% of those for affordable income levels, 25% for affordable or moderate income levels and the other 25% for affordable, moderate or achievable levels.

The code previously designated 25% of the deed restricted bonus units to achievable housing and 75% to affordable and moderate housing. The concern MAP had with this was by lumping both affordable and moderate housing together, there was potential to create more moderate housing than affordable.

In February, MAP Executive Director Alexis Ollar told the Tribune this undermined the agency’s own code that said 50% has to go towards affordable housing.

“Last week’s vote addressed the heart of those concerns,” MAP announced.

Another addressed concern is MAP’s call for an updated Environmental Impact Statement. They had claimed modern-day threats of wildfire, new invasive species, and microplastics are not adequately addressed in the TRPA’s reliance on a 2012 EIS.

The settlement agreement provides that the TRPA intends to prepare an EIS for proposals arising from Phase 3 of their housing initiative, which the agency is currently initiating.

When it comes to planning that phase, MAP will now have a seat at the table. The settlement agreement states the TRPA has agreed to the addition of a MAP-nominated staff representative to the working group advising on Phase 3 policy development.

This allows the two organizations to work together, at least for now. “MAP hopes and anticipates that it will be able to work with TRPA to develop environmentally sound and equitable housing policies in Phase 3,” MAP’s announcement reads, “although the settlement does not preclude MAP from challenging future TRPA actions.”

MAP believes a small sentence change provided within the amendment could enhance water quality. The change takes the “if” out of a sentence concerning runoff.

This change requires affordable, moderate and achievable housing developments within certain districts have all runoff be treated by a stormwater collection and treatment system. Before the change, the sentence ended with ,”if a system is available for the project area.”

The settlement agreement also provides a list of Phase 3 policy considerations the TPRA will include good faith discussions of, including income limits on achievable housing, further strategies for reducing vehicle miles traveled, and incentives or programs to unlock existing housing supply.

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement that paves the way for more inclusive and equitable housing policies in the Lake Tahoe Basin,” TRPA Board Chair and Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said. “Moving these critical policy updates forward will help us support our region’s local workforce. The agreement underscores our commitment to addressing the housing needs of our community while preserving the natural beauty and environmental integrity of Lake Tahoe.”

MAP Executive Director Alexis Ollar says, “MAP appreciates TRPA’s willingness to make immediate improvements to the Phase 2 housing codes,” and adds, “We look forward to what we hope is the beginning of a productive working relationship that will ensure future development protects our sensitive environment while meeting the needs of area residents, workers, and businesses.”