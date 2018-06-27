CHP: Body found off US 50 in South Lake Tahoe; appears to be fatal vehicle vs bicycle crash

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a ditch alongside U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe.

Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday about an adult male found in a ditch off the eastbound side of U.S. 50 between the Motel 6 and River Drive. The body was discovered by construction workers.

California Highway Patrol described the deceased as approximately 34 years old. While the incident occurred within the city of South Lake Tahoe, police asked CHP to lead the investigation.

CHP told the Tribune Wednesday morning that it appears to be the result of a fatal vehicle versus bicycle crash.

It was unclear if the motorist fled the scene.

