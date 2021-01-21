CHP: Drunk driver hits tree near Nyack Road
Gold Country CHP airlifts auto-accident victim
A car driving westbound on Interstate 80 near Nyack Road veered off the highway and hit a tree around 7:55 a.m. Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.
A Ford Escape was going “pretty fast,” around 80 mph, when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a nearby tree. The female driver went through the dashboard window upon impact. The Elk Grove resident sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a regional hospital, Officer Robert Schmidt said.
A witness on the scene reported the crash, he added.
Scmidt said the cause of the wreck has been determined to be drunk driving.
Traffic wasn’t impacted by the crash, he added.
— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil
