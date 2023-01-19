CHP rescues skier on Donner Peak

California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations responded to an incident involving an injured backcountry skier on Donner Peak on Wednesday.

Courtesy California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations

DONNER PEAK, Calif. — An injured backcountry skier was rescued by helicopter Wednesday from Donner Peak.

A crew from the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon and was able to rescue a woman after she fell from steep slope.

Valley Division Air Operations helicopter pilot Todd Brethour said his crew left Auburn Municipal Airport at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an injured skier on Donner Peak. The team lowered rescue technicians from the Truckee Tahoe Regional Rescue Team to assess the woman, who reportedly suffered multiple lower body injuries. She was later transported Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The injured skier was reportedly skiing with a group of people when the accident happened.

California Highway Patrol Truckee, the Truckee Fire Protection District, the Olympic Valley Fire Department, and the North Tahoe Fire Protection District all responded to the incident.

“The training that we’ve been doing has paid off, and it was a good team effort where we were able to bring in all these different resources to execute the rescue,” said Brethour. “It was truly a lot of agencies working together as a team.”