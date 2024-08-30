CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated drivers. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the sobriety/driver license checkpoint. This is a combined effort to increase traffic safety within in the unincorporated area of Placer County, in the north Tahoe basin. A sobriety checkpoint is a proven and effective tool for achieving this goal. It is designed to augment existing patrol operations. By publicizing our efforts, we believe that we can deter motorists from drinking and driving.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider mixing alcohol or drugs with driving.

Note: The sobriety/driver license checkpoint will be operated from 5 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2024, until 1 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2024. The exact location has not yet been released.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.