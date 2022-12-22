Christmas at Truckee-Tahoe: Holiday fun at Palisades, dinners abound, Torchlight Parade

Holiday fun at Palisades Tahoe

Enjoy live caroling for free in The Village at Palisades Tahoe from 4-7 p.m. Friday-Monday, Dec. 23-26. The Great Basin Carolers will be spreading holiday cheer with performances for all.

In addition, Palisades will be hosting a Christmas Eve Dinner at the Olympic Valley Event Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. by reservation only. The menu includes a grand buffet complete with carving stations, holiday side dishes, and dessert.

This all-ages meal is $90 (plus tax/gratuity) for adults and $29 for children, with children under 4 dining for free.

Reservations should be made by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival.

Finally, Santa will be at Palisades for photos on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m.-noon in the Village for free, before he makes his way to the Game Room and takes a stroll around the Village. Santa will join the Great Basin Carolers at 4:05 p.m. before leaving for the North Pole.

To learn more about the Palisades events visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

Resort at Squaw Creek’s Breakfast with Santa and Christmas dining

The Resort at Squaw Creek will be hosting “Breakfast with Santa” events from 7-10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 24-25, where guests can enjoy a wonderful breakfast and a meet and greet with Santa, who will want plenty of photos for the family.

Additionally, the resort will be providing delicious holiday meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, featuring a bourbon-glazed Nueske ham and herb-roasted prime rib, to fresh seafood selections all specially prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team.

Adult meals are $95 and children’s are $30 (plus taxes/gratuity).

To make reservations and see the full menus for the Christmas Eve and Christmas dinners visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/dining/holiday-dining .

Granlibakken Tahoe hosts Christmas celebrations

Join Granlibakken Tahoe for a grand celebration starting Saturday, Dec. 24 with the annual Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade beginning at 5 p.m. outside the Granlibakken Ski Hut.

The family is invited to come out for an all-out alpine Christmas Eve celebration, with Santa and his elves arriving on the historic Tucker Sno-Cat with its trailer on sleds.

Holiday gifts will be handed out to children and skiers with torches will come down the hill with music playing for an incredible show.

There is no cost to attend. Treats will be enjoyed by the fireplace at the Ski Hut.

Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be a Christmas Day buffet beginning at 6 p.m. in the Main Lodge. The Norwegian-style feast will be prepared by the Granlibakken’s award-winning culinary team, with items like lemon-baked cod, most pork loin, Norwegian chicken, and vegan Norwegian meatballs with gravy.

Adults are $45 and children under 12 are $29, with gratuity added in addition. Reservations must be made by Friday, Dec. 23.

To learn more visit granlibakken.com/christmas .

Christmas in Truckee

Tahoe Forest Church will be hosting an annual Truckee experience this year at the train station for a night of sipping on cocoa, sing Christmas carols, and hear the Christmas message.

From 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, join TFC for a night of holiday cheer, which saw over 300 people gather downtown last year. The event is free to attend and is perfect for the entire family.

There will be live music, kids activities, a candle lighting and caroling, and Christmas stories will be told.

The Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort will be hosting Santa Claus when the resort opens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

Come out with family and enjoy a jolly afternoon with Mr. Claus.