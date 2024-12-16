TRUCKEE, Calif. – There are few places in the world more charming to experience Christmas than downtown Truckee. The festive lights, the mountain air, the freshly fallen snow. It’s a sight to behold and a tradition to start with the whole family. Don’t miss this annual Truckee experience this Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) with two programs starting at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in downtown Truckee.

Tahoe Forest Church, is a church in the Truckee/Tahoe area, has sponsored and hosted Christmas in Truckee in downtown Truckee at the train station for the past five years. The intent is to bring the Christmas message to the heart of the community. Last year, the town saw over 1000 people gather downtown to sing Christmas carols, hear the Christmas message, and light candles for Silent Night. There’s also a fun craft & glow necklaces for the kids and hand-warmers for the adults. This entire event is FREE and fun for all ages!

“Our vision for Christmas in Truckee has always been to share the message of hope and joy. Our community deserves to hear the miracle of the Christmas message. My wish is that people will take a moment this holiday season to pause from all the noise and distractions to hear the most important message, Lead Pastor, Terrence Sutton, said.