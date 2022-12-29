Christmas road rage in South Tahoe results arrest for battery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A road rage incident on Christmas Eve left one man in jail and another in the hospital, officials said.
South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Scott Crivelli said Anthony Bell, 34, of Stockton, was arrested after an incident of road rage led to a physical altercation.
The victim, an unnamed South Lake Tahoe resident, received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
According to Crivelli, the vehicles pulled into the parking lot between Aisle 1 and Taco Bell at the Y after exchanging words with each other while driving. After they pulled over, a physical altercation took place resulting in injuries to the local victim.
Crivelli said, “Bell left the scene but was found and stopped by CHP, where we responded and arrested him.”
Bell remains in custody as of Wednesday morning on one enhanced felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury. Bail is set at $340,000.
Ashleigh Goodwin is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Tribune. She can be reached at agoodwin@tahoedailytriobune.com.
