Christmas snow expected for Truckee

Forecasters are calling for snow on Christmas at Lake Tahoe and the higher elevations around Truckee.

Grass Valley, however, isn’t so lucky.

“Christmas Eve would be a stretch, but we are having a storm Christmas Day,” said Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

For the higher elevations, that means snow. For Grass Valley, it only means rain — 1 to 1.75 inches Friday and into Saturday.

“It doesn’t look like we have any snow in the forecast for Grass Valley, but definitely rain,” Rogacheski said.

Those at 5,500 feet can expect around 2 to 5 inches of snow Christmas Day and into Saturday. One to 2 feet is forecast for higher elevations, Rogacheski said.

County officials issued a travel advisory Thursday.

“Essential mountain travel is expected to become difficult by the afternoon and evening on Friday, December 25th, and continue through early Saturday morning,” the message states. “A brief break is possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning before another weather system is expected late Sunday into Monday.”

South Lake Tahoe could get 3 to 5 inches of snow late Christmas, with less than an inch forecast for Saturday.

Today’s high in Grass Valley is expected to reach 55. Lows will drop to around 35 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Christmas Day starting after 10 a.m. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is expected. Highs will climb to 51, dropping to 38 that night.

Rain will continue into Saturday, when highs will reach only 45. Lows will dip to 31 at night.

Highs will continue to linger in the low to mid-40s. They’ll reach 45 on Sunday and 43 on Monday. There’s a chance of rain both days.